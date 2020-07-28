Dulquer Salmaan to play Lieutenant Ram in period drama

Yet another Dulquer Salmaan project has been announced on the occasion of actor's birthday on Friday.

Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing the role of Lieutenant Ram in Swapna Cinemas yet-to-be-titled movie. Touted to be a period love story during war in 1964, the film will be directed by Hannu Raghavapudi and will be presented by the iconic Vyjayanthi Movies.

Swapna Cinemas took to their Facebook page to share the first look poster announcing the big multi-lingual movie.

The movie will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. More details regarding other cast and crew are awaited.

Hannu Raghavapudi is known for directing the Telugu film Andala Rakshas. His latest movie LIE was a box office success.

Earlier, Dulquer essayed the role of iconic movie star Gemini Ganesan in the biopic based on the life of legendary actor Savitri. Mahanati, which was also made in Tamil as Nadigaiyar Thilagam was an ambitious directorial venture of Nag Ashwin produced by C Ashwini Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka Dutt under the banners Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema.