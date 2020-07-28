Dulquer Salmaan celebrates birthday with Prithviraj Sukumaran and family

Dulquer Salmaan turned 34 on Tuesday. On the occasion, Prithviraj Sukumaran along with his family and Dulquer's close buddy Jacob Gregory too was spotted at the birthday celebration.

It is said that Dulquer had an intimate birthday celebration at his Kochi residence and Prithvi and his family decided to join him. The pics of Prithvi giving Dulquer a piece of cake is now doing the rounds on social media. Prithvi, sharing the pic on his Insta page, called Dulquer the 'best burger chef in town'.

Meanwhile, the duo's friendship has triggered speculations regarding a possible onscreen collaboration among the netizens. Fans are waiting to see if Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran might soon join hands as it is rumoured that they are frequently catching up these days for the discussions on a project.

On workfront, Dulquer is awaiting the release of Kurup and buzz is that the makers will come up with a teaser video on the actor's special day.