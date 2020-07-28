{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Kurup sneak peak: DQ as India's longest wanted fugitive

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

dulquer-kurup-sneak-peak
SHARE

It's Dulquer Salmaan's birthday and as a treat for fans and a gift for the Mollywood heartthrob, the makers of Kurup movie has released a aspecial sneak peek.

The 40-seconds long video introduces Dulquer's character as Kurup who is heard saying that he will decide whom to meet.

The video has the actor in all swag and gives a rustic mood with the feel of a thriller. Looks like, fans are too excited to watch the movie.

The movie, which is directed by Srinath Rajendran, is a biopic based on the life of Sukumara Kurup, the notorious criminal. Reportedly, scriptwriters Jithin K Jose, Daniell Sayooj Nair, and KS Aravind penned the project after a long research on the life of Sukumara Kurup.

The project is extra special for the lead actor Dulquer Salmaan, who also doubles up as the producer. Nimish Ravi the 'Luca' fame cinematographer is the DOP of the movie. Sushin Shyam composes the songs and background score. National award winner Vivek Harshan handles the editing and Vignesh Banglan handles the art direction.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES