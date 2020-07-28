Kurup sneak peak: DQ as India's longest wanted fugitive

It's Dulquer Salmaan's birthday and as a treat for fans and a gift for the Mollywood heartthrob, the makers of Kurup movie has released a aspecial sneak peek.

The 40-seconds long video introduces Dulquer's character as Kurup who is heard saying that he will decide whom to meet.

The video has the actor in all swag and gives a rustic mood with the feel of a thriller. Looks like, fans are too excited to watch the movie.

The movie, which is directed by Srinath Rajendran, is a biopic based on the life of Sukumara Kurup, the notorious criminal. Reportedly, scriptwriters Jithin K Jose, Daniell Sayooj Nair, and KS Aravind penned the project after a long research on the life of Sukumara Kurup.

The project is extra special for the lead actor Dulquer Salmaan, who also doubles up as the producer. Nimish Ravi the 'Luca' fame cinematographer is the DOP of the movie. Sushin Shyam composes the songs and background score. National award winner Vivek Harshan handles the editing and Vignesh Banglan handles the art direction.