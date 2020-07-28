You deserve only the best: Nazriya got the sweetest birthday wish for Dulquer Salmaan

Nazriya Nazim has always stated that she considers Dulquer Salmaan as her brother from another mother. Interestingly, Nazriya also maintains a very close friendship with Dulquer's wife, Amal Sufiya. And on Dulquer's birthday, the actress took to Instagram to share a lovely message for the actor.

She shared three sets of pics and in one we get to see Dulquer trying his hand at cooking and in yet another pic that have them together, Nazriya is trying to make faces while Dulquer is engrossed in his phone.

Calling him as the best, Nazriya wrote, “Happy birthday bum.......ur the best ....in everything ....cooking ,entertaining ,even the best at irritating me n pulling my legs ...being there always picking calls wen kunji calls ,the best papa to mummu baby...the best son...,the best sibling ....the best husband to my Ama ...love u beyond words ..” (sic.)

Wishing him a great day, Nazriya added that he deserved only the best.

Dulquer too replied her back in the comments saying, "Awwwww !!! Thanks kunyi !!! Love this !!"

Dulquer's wife Amal Sufiya and Nazriya too share a special bond and they are often spotted together -be it shopping or checking out new arrivals in malls.



Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya Nazim have worked together in 3 movies in the past. They were seen together in the films Salala Mobiles, Samsaram Aarogyathinu Haanikaram and Bangalore Days, which emerged as a big blockbuster.