Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'Money Heist'

Netflix's hit Spanish show 'Money Heist' ('La casa de papel') will come to an end with its upcoming fifth season.

The video-streaming platform on Friday revealed on social media pages that the 'heist comes to an end' with the show's part five.

According to Variety, the shooting for the last, and the final season will begin soon in Spain, Denmark, and Portugal.

"We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band," Variety quoted the creator and showrunner Alex Pina as saying.

Money Heist Season 5 will be a 10-episode season.

The show led by Professor ((Álvaro Morte) started airing on Netflix from 2017. Set against the backdrop of Madrid, the show highlights two long-prepared heists - Royal Mint of Spain and one on the Bank of Spain.

