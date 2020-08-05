{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Nayanthara's adorable gesture to an old lady is winning the Internet!

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

nayanthara-video-throwback
SHARE

Nayanthara is not just a superstar onscreen but in a real life too. A throwback video of her's and Vignesh Shivn is now doing the rounds on social media.

The video is from their visit to a temple and it is winning everyone's hearts. The actress was seen humbly responding to an old lady with folded hands as she makes her way inside the temple with Vignesh. Though she is seen as a bit hesitant, she smiled and responded to the lady.

Also, seen is Nayanthara's boyfriend Vignesh Shivn who is protecting her from onlookers and people around.

Now, netizens are praising her off-screen personality calling her 'lady superstar' in real life.

Meanwhile, on work front, Nayanthara will next be seen in Vignesh Shivn's directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also stars Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES