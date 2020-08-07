{{head.currentUpdate}}

Baby Sara roped in for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: reports

Baby Sara and Mani Ratnam
Baby Sara, who shot to her fame after her critical performance in the films like Deiva Thirumagal and Ann Maria Kalipilaanu, will reportedly play a pivotal role in the film Ponniyin Selvan.

The film directed by Mani Ratnam is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

Reports are rife that she will be seen playing as the younger version of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It is to be noted that Aishwarya Rai had earlier revealed that her role in the film will have a negative shade.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mani Ratnam to team up again

The film is based on Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan by Amarar Kalki, and it will narrate the story of Chola kingdom.

Ponniyin Selvan will see an ensemble of star cast including Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sobhita Dhulipala among the others.

It is said that the team is looking forward to resume the shoot of the film, in September. Ponniyin Selvan will be made and released in two parts. The first part is currently under works, and this part is expected to hit the big screen in early 2021.

