Post divorce, Shritha Sivadas is all set to make a comeback to Malayalam

The Malayali moviegoers remember Shritha Sivadas as the chirpy Kalyani who starred opposite Kunchacko Boban in the super hit movie Ordinary. Shritha, whose real name is Parvathy shined as the simple yet smart lass of Gavi. She went on to star in a few more movies before tying the knot and bidding adieu to the industry.

Rasputin released in 2015 was the last film in which Shritha had acted. The actress, who got married in 2014, however got separated within a year. Recently, Shritha appeared in an album directed by Ramya Nambeesan. Now, the actress is all set to make a comeback to the silver screen.

“The number of actresses quitting the industry post wedding has dwindled. At least some people have begun thinking that personal matters like marriage or divorce shouldn’t be mixed with profession,” says Shritha.

Shritha says she separated from her husband due to irreconcilable differences, within a year itself. She didn’t commit many movies then due to personal reasons. Shritha Sivadas was married to Deepak Nambiar. Deepak was a Dubai based software engineer, who was also a singer.

In her second outing, Shritha played the lead role opposite Santanam in a super hit horror comedy in Tamil. She is also awaiting the release of a film directed by Karthik Raj.

Shritha would be returning to Malayalam through Maniyarayil Asokan which is produced by Dulquer Salmaan. She would be sharing screen space with Jacob Gregory and Anupama Parameswaran.