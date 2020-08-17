The youngster badly wanting to enter films post COVID: How celebs reacted to Mammootty's viral selfie

Megastar Mammootty is going to turn 69 next month but looks like he is giving a tough competition for the new generation stars.

His latest selfie is not just viral but has also prompted his colleagues and other celebs to take up similar work out challenge.

While some celebs shared Mammootty's pic and applauded the superstar for his hard work, some morphed Mammootty's face and pasted their own. Actor Janardhanan and MLA VT Balram were the ones to photoshop the pic.

'Premam' actor Sharaf U Dheen praised Mammootty and wrote, “Should we wait or leave.”

Anoop Menon had an interesting post and said, “Selfie of an youngster badly wanting to enter films post covid ...directors please take note..another 30 years to rule the roost..love mamukka...”

Other actors including Nazriya, Anu Sithara, Rajisha Vijayan, Ramesh Pisharody, Tovino Thomas, Nivin Pauly, also commented below Mammootty's post and were amazed by the star.

It is to be noted that Mammootty hasn’t stepped out of his house for the past 150 days.