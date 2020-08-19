{{head.currentUpdate}}

A Sunnychan is a rare find: Dulquer Salmaan and other celebs wish Sunny Wayne on birthday

Actor Sunny Wayne turned 37 and social media has been abuzz with birthday wishes for the actor.

Apart from fans, several celebrities also took to their social media pages and shared pics and post for the actor. And Dulquer Salmaan had the most special wish for his Second Show co-star.

Sharing a cake cutting pic of Sunny and his wife, Dulquer revealed that he and Sunny haven't changed from their debut film Second Show till now and have rather grown closer with time.

He further added and called him as a rare find.

Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Wayne kick-started their acting career with the 2012 film Second Show and again shared screen in

Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi. Dulquer also appeared in a cameo role in Sunny Wayne's film Annmariya Kalippilaanu. They will next be seen in much awaited flick Kurup.

Other celebs including Tovino Thomas, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese shared Sunny's pic and wished him a good year ahead. check out for a few post:

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday @sunnywayn 🍰💐

A post shared by Ananyaa (@ananyaonline) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy B’day sunny kuttaaa 😘😘😘 @sunnywayn

A post shared by actor jayasurya (@actor_jayasurya) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday brother! @sunnywayn 😊

A post shared by Nivin Pauly (@nivinpaulyactor) on

