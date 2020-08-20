Nani teases big announcement about next film 'V' on Thursday

Nani fans are excited because the Telugu superstar has promised a big announcement around his upcoming film, V, on Thursday.

The actor took to Instagram to post a video where he talks about how the excitement of first day, first show will be back, and how the audience can have the same exciting theatre feel in the comfort of their homes.

The actor captioned the video with: "Tomorrow".

Fans have started guessing if Nani meant that his next film will directly go to an OTT platform, skipping theatrical release.

"Release it in theatres" and "I wanted to watch it in theatre" were some of the comments.

Irrespective of the platform, some fans are delighted and left heart emojis in the comment section.

This will be Nani's 25th film and he will be seen portraying a negative character for the first time.

"V" is an action thriller film written and directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti.