Will think about wedding when get bored of being in love: Vignesh on marriage plans with Nayanthara

Well, it looks like reports about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn will never stop surfacing. A couple of months back, it was reported that the couple are all set to tie the knot amid lockdown as both of them were not so keen about having a grand wedding ceremony. Later, they both denied the claims and stated that they were only concentrating on their careers and they were not planning to get married anytime soon.

Now, in an interview with Tamil online portal, Vignesh Shivn opened up about his marriage plans with Nayanthara.

Clearing his stand, Vignesh said, “Rumours about wedding keep coming up from time to time. We both have professional goals to achieve. We cannot think about marriage before that. Also, we are happy with the way things are, right now.”

He also jokingly mentioned that he and Nayanthara have apparently gotten married about 22 times according to media reports.

He further added that they will get married after they both get bored with their dating life.

Vignesh also pointed that it was saddening to see reports about them testing positive for COVID-19.

On workfront, the filmmaker said that his next was Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi. Though they had plans to wrap up the film by August or September, things did not go as per the plan due to the lockdown. He assured that they will start the film once everything settles down.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara will be next seen in RJ Balaji’s Mookuthi Amman. She will also be seen playing the lead role in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe.