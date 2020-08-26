Vanitha Vijayakumar's husband Peter Paul hospitalised after complaints of chest pain

Actress Vanitha Vijayakumar's husband Peter Paul has been hospitalised after complaining of sudden chest pain. He has been admitted admitted to Ramchandra Hospital in Porur, Chennai.

Though she did not mention anything about her husband's health, Vanitha Vijayakumar took to Twitter to share her anxiety.

When I swore on the bible for better or for worse and in sickness and in health it was a promise I made to god and not to Law.peter Paul and I faced many emotions together in 2020 ..we laughed, we fought ,we loved, we cried..no Corona nor haters could pull us apart — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) August 25, 2020

Vanitha Vijayakumar wrote that she has a lot of say, but she cannot say anything. She further wrote that God is great and she believes in him. She also wrote that everything happens for a reason and that, life is tough.

We exchanged rings on June 27th 2020 amidst all the chaos around us..god had a plan..and I believe only in him..Peter paul is a lovely soul who will win your hearts very soon...he is hale and healthy and blessed..I know he is born to achieve..you will understand soon... — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) August 25, 2020

Vanitha Vijayakumar also wrote that she has been facing the situation with trust and is sure that everything will be okay. Through her post, the actor said that one should remain tough and hit back, to show the world that they can stay strong.

Vanitha Vijayakumar married a graphics expert and an aspiring filmmaker Peter Paul on June 27 2020.

Their wedding led to huge controversies after Peter Paul’s first wife Elisabeth lodged a complaint stating that the couple was not divorced yet.