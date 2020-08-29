Sneha shares adorable pictures of daughter Aadhyantaa on husband Prasanna's birthday

Star couple Sneha-Prasanna were blessed with a baby girl for the second time on January 24. On the occasion of her husband Prasanna’s birthday, Sneha took to her social media handle and shared first pictures of their 7-month old little princess Aadhyantaa.

It looks like the photos of Sneha, Prasanna, their son Vihaan and Aadhyantaa, were shot a couple of months ago. The photos of Sneha and Prasanna's little family are going viral on social media.

Sneha wished her husband Prasanna and called him her guardian angel. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my soul mate my lover boy my guardian angel n my super dada. Thanx for making my life beautiful with these laddos. Love you somuch. And very happy to introduce our little laddo #Aadhyantaa to all the lovely people who have always blessed us and wished us the best (sic)."

Sneha was pregnant with Aadhyantaa while shooting for Dhanush's Pattas.

The couple fell in love with each other on the sets of Achamundu Achamundu in 2009. They dated for nearly four years and got married in a grand ceremony on May 11, 2012.