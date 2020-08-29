{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi to star in Tamil film

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

taapsee-vijay-sethupathi
SHARE

Actor Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu are coming together for a Tamil film which will be directed by debutant Deepak Sundarajan.

Deepak Sundarajan is the son of veteran actor-director Sundarajan. Reportedly, the film will go on floor in September in Jaipur. Taapsee will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and the team is planning to shoot with minimal crew.

It is said that Taapsee had said yes to the script around a year ago while Deepak Sundarajan met Vijay Sethupathi during lockdown and narrated the script. Though Vijay Sethupathi got a hand full of projects in his kitty, he liked the script and agreed to do it.

The makers of the film have decided to release it in early 2021.

Taapsee also has another Tamil film that she had signed titled Jana Gana Mana.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES