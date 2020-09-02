{{head.currentUpdate}}

Dulquer Salmaan 'approved' by wife Amal for 'rockin some curls'

Ever since into lockdown, gym looks has become an intrinsic part of celebs. And stars seems to have kept their workout fashion on point.

Dulquer Salmaan shared a few 'non-film' pic on Wednesday and fans are going gaga over it. In the latest pics, he is showing off his lockdown curls.

Dulquer shared his pictures with captions that read, "Rocking some curls! #nonfilmpost #afterages #lockdownhair #imacaveman."

Sharing the next set, he wrote: "Curls galore! #bombardingyourfeed #beenawhile #steppingouttamycave."

The last post arrived with this hilarious caption: "Shall we do one more? Alright we'll do one more #excusemewhileibombardyourfeed #fine #illstopnow #jeez #takeachillpillyouguys."

Intrestingly, in his Instagram story, he posted a pic of his curl look which was shared by his wife Amal. While she called him 'cute', he mentioned, “Haha approved by the Mrs!!” (sic).

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in the recently-released film Maniyarayile Ashokan, which was also produced by him.

