Nazriya pens sweetest birthday wish for Amal Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan's wife Amal turned a year older and Nazriya Nazim had the sweetest birthday wish for her. Taking to Instagram, Nazriya shared a pic with Amal and mentioned her as the 'beautiful sister'.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to my most beautiful sister ....Ama ...love u” (sic.)

Nazriya and Amal's friendship and the pictures of the two have got much attention in the media. They are known to share a special bond and are often spotted together.

Amal hails from Chennai and reportedly belongs to a rather well-known Muslim family. She is an architect by profession and reportedly excels in the field of interior design.

Amal and Dulquer's marriage has been an arranged one. Reportedly, Mammootty had said in an interview that Dulquer's wedding was decided early as he believes getting married would help bring attention and happiness into the life of his family. During one of the social gatherings, Dulquer's mother had reportedly met Amal and she was the one who gave the final nod for the marriage. Amal was just 25-years-old when she married Dulquer.