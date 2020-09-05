Dulquer Salmaan reveals 'the best thing that happened with lockdown'

Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Friday took to social media to wish his wife Amaal a happy birthday.

Apart from praising her, he shared how he spent quality time with her during lockdown.

"Wishing you the happiest birthday my Am !! The best thing that happened from the lockdown is the time we got to spend, especially you me and marie. Times ill cherish for life. From our favourite shows to playing roles in Marie's fairy tales it's been as special as could be. Thank you for being my rock. And for giving me M. Happy happy birthday again baby," he wrote on his verified Instagram page.

Along with it, Dulquer shared a few pictures of him with his wife.

The two got married in 2011 and have a daughter, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.