Actress Samyuktha Hegde attacked by public in the park, actress shares video

South Indian actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends were attacked by a group of people while they were working out at a park in Bengaluru. She was accused of 'indecent behaviour' and threatened her that they would fix her name in the on-going drug racket scandal in Sandalwood.

Samyukta Hedge often posts videos of her exercising with a hula hoop and was hooping at in a public park near Agara Lake at HSR Layout in Bengaluru on Friday evening when the unfortunate incident happened. According to her, she was exercising with her friends and an elderly woman began abusing her. Soon, she was joined by some other men.

Samyuktha took to her Instagram handle and shared the live video. Captioning 'this is wrong' she said, "Guys please help us. We were doing our loop stuff and now many people have come here. Please see this. They are just trying to gain attention. She tried to hit us. We have video proof of her trying to hit us and this is wrong. He is talking about drugs and stuff which is not true."

Meanwhile, several netizens and celebrities showered support for her.

On workfront, Samyuktha Hegde was last seen in the Tamil film, Puppy.