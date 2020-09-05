{{head.currentUpdate}}

Happy teachers' day: Samantha to Nivin Pauly, celebs pay respect to their teachers

It's national teachers' day and celebrities took to social media to pay their gratitude towards their teachers.

While some shared pictures, some others thanked their teachers for teaching them life lessons.

Samantha along with her friends Shilpa Reddy, Muktha had started Ekam Early learning centrel. Samantha along with her friends surprised the Ekam school teachers with teachers day celebrations and shared a pic on her Instagram page.

'There is a teacher in all of us', wrote Nadiya Moidu and shared a collage pic of hers with teachers.

Joju George shared an intresting picture giving away the essence of the day.

View this post on Instagram

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #teachersday2020❤️

A post shared by JOJU (@joju_george) on

Nivin Pauly thanked his teachers for letting him to dream and to fly.

Aju Varghese too remembred his teachers who stood by him.

View this post on Instagram

🌹

A post shared by Aju Varghese (@ajuvarghese) on

R Madhavan wrote that he is grateful for the presence of teachers in his life. 

