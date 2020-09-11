{{head.currentUpdate}}

Gentleman 2: Producer KT Kunjumon announces sequel to Arjun starrer

Producer KT Kunjumon on Thursday announced the sequel to his blockbuster film, Gentleman. The film, which starred action star Arjun Sarja and Madhoo in the lead roles, reportedly will have some big names in Bollywood and other South Indian languages.

It is said that the sequel will be filmed in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

KT Kunjumon announced that he will be bankrolling Gentleman 2 under the banner, Gentleman Film International. It is still unknown whether Shankar will direct the sequel or not.

Gentleman was remade in Hindi as The Gentleman in 1994, by Mahesh Bhatt, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

