Poonam Pandey marries boyfriend Sam Bombay

Poonam Pandey married her boyfriend Sam Bombay in a private ceremony on Thursday. On Instagram, Poonam shared two pictures from her wedding ceremony that instantly went viral.

For her wedding, Poonam opted for a blue lehenga choli embroidered with floral motifs and zari. She wore a sheer pink dupatta along with heavy gold jewellery to complete her look. Sam wore a bandhgala blue kurta with gold motifs paired with pants.

"Here's looking forward to seven lifetimes with you," Poonam said in the caption of her post.

Poonam and Sam got engaged in July and after two months, the duo got married in a private ceremony.

Amit Saxena's 2013 film Nasha marked Poonam Pandey's debut in Bollywood. Apart from Hindi films, Poonam also appeared in Kannada and Telugu movies such as Love Is Poison and Malini & Co.