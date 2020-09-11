Jyothika and Suriya don't remember who proposed first, couple celebrate 14 years of togetherness

Suriya and Jyothika have proved that love is the only ingredient required for a happy married life. As the couple celebrate 14 years of marital bliss on Friday, they still manages to charm their fans with their camaraderie.

Interestingly, the duo still cannot remember as to who proposed first. It was during a Facebook chat with fans, Jyothika opened up about her personal love life. One of the fans popped up the question and Jyothika said, “Both of us don’t remember that. We were in a relationship for quite a long time, before getting married. Suriya would say, I only proposed him, but I’d tell him that I didn’t. We actually do not know who proposed first,” she added.

It was in the year 1999 when Suriya met Jyothika Sadanah, who hailed from Mumbai during the filming of Poovellam Kettupar. Soon afterwards, the duo were good friends. Later, Jyothika had recommended his name to director Gautham Menon for his next project, Kaakha Kaakha.

It is said that during the filming of Kaakha Kaakha, the two had fallen in love. On September 11, 2006, Suriya and Jyothika had taken their wedding vows at Park Sheraton Hotel in Chennai.