KGF star Yash has family time in the farmhouse

Kannada star Yash is making the most of the lockdown period by spending time with his wife and kids, before he resumes shooting for the much-hyped K.G.F 2.

Yash and his family recently planned a family getaway to their farmhouse. The actor's wife Radhika Pandit took to Instagram and shared a photo of Yash and his daughter Ayra feeding a cow.

"Farmhouse diaries," she captioned the photo, tagged #radhikapandit and #nimmaRP.

Farmhouse diaries 😊 #radhikapandit #nimmaRP

A few weeks ago, after revealing the name of his young son, Yash had shared a family photo that he captioned: "Happy to see that all of u liked the name 'YATHARV'. For all of u asking for the meaning it means 'Complete'

We have coined this name as a combination of our names YR and Ayra!"

