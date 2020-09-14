{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Salim Kumar shares heartfelt note on wedding anniversary

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

salim-kumar-wedding-anniversary
SHARE

Actor Salim Kumar and his wife are celebrating their 24th wedding anniversary.

In a note shared on his social media page, the award winning actor praises his wife and wishes her on the joyous occasion.

“ ‘If I ever get married, it would only be to a mimicry artist,’ it’s been 24 years since this woman made this precarious yet firm statement. It was this same determination that held me back even when I had been on the verge of leaving this world, many times. I don’t know how to thank her. There aren’t any celebrations. I believe that all of your prayers are with us,” Salim Kumar wrote in his quintessential humorous style.

He and his wife Sunitha have two sons, Chandu and Aaromal.

He once told an interviewer that his father was an atheist and a follower of the veteran social reformer Sahodaran Ayyappan, who was also from North Paravur, and so named his son Salim Kumar to avoid religious associations.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES