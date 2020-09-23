Yash prepares for KGF 2, to resume shoot soon

Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated films of 2020 which is currently in the production stage. As fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie, KGF 2 shooting was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, it seems Yash is preparing for the project. Sources close to the actor told Pinkvilla that Yash has been walking an extra mile for KGF 2 and is sweating hard in the gym to get in perfect shape. “Yash is going the extra mile and has doubled up on his workout routines while preparing to get back on the sets and start shooting for KGF2. His daily workout routine is broken down into different sets of exercises,” the source was quoted saying.

According to various recent and previous reports, a majority of the shoot is completed and the rest will be sealed off soon.

Writer and director Prashanth Neel recently took to Instagram to share pictures from the shoot location of KGF: Chapter 2. In the pictures posted, he could be seen gearing up to resume shoot and complete the work on the film which had been put on halt due to the pandemic.