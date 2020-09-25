{{head.currentUpdate}}

Kamal Haasan visits SP Balasubrahmanyam at hospital in Chennai

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, on Thursday, visited legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam at MGM hospital in Chennai.

Earlier, there were reports that SP Balasubrahmanyam's health condition worsened and is now on maximum life support. The statement from the hospital said that the doctors are closely monitoring him. Following this, Kamal Haasan visited him at the hospital in Chennai. A video of Kamal Haasan visiting the hopital is currently circulating on social media.

Addressing the media, Kamal Haasan said, "Life support machines are in use, can't say he's doing well. He's very critical, everyone are praying to the almighty."

Meanwhile, many celebrities have taken to social media to pray for his speedy recovery.

On August 21, in a statement issued to the media, the senior singer`s son SP Charan had informed that his father was stable and had tested negative for coronavirus.

