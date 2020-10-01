Geetu Mohandas shares excitement as Rajeev Ravi wraps Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bellbottom'

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bellbottom' has wrapped the film's shoot in Scotland and the actor on Thursday took to his social media handles to share a new poster of his upcoming flick that has been shot entirely amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

"Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. #BellBottomCompleted. Here’s the poster," wrote actor Akshay Kumar alongside a new poster of the film.

Rajeev Ravi is the director of photography for the film and his wife and filmmaker Geetu Mohandas had shared the poster of the film. 'Schedule pack up for Rajeev,' she captioned it with a victory emoticon.

Actress Huma Qureshi too shared the poster and wrote, “Shooting a film felt impossible in this environment. But this team ensured that we do it well and with flair! You guys rock!!!”

Director Ranjit M Tewari too applauded his team and wrote, "I've been blessed with a great cast and crew! Akshay sir, Vashuji ,Vani, Lara, Jackky and every technician has worked tirelessly to support the film. It was great teamwork.”



Written by Aseem Arora and Parveez Shaikh, Bell Bottom is set to release on April 2, 2021.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Ravi is awaiting the release of his directorial projects including Nivin Pauly-starrer Thuramukham and Kuttavum Shikshayum which stars Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne and Sharafudeen.