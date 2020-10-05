Drishyam family re-united, latest pic from sets of the sequel out

Yes, the Drishyam family have united once again. Well, we are talking about the shoot of the sequel movie that is progressing at Thodupuzha.

Ansiba and Esther Anil have joined the sets of the movie along with Mohanlal and Meena. While Mohanlal played Georgekutty, Meena played the role of his wife Rani in the movie. In the first part, they have two daughters, Anju and Anu played by Esther and Ansiba. Now, all the four of them have commenced the shoot together.

A few pics from the sets have landed online and is doing the rounds on social media. It is indeed interesting to see Georgekutty and his family and looks like movie buffs are anxiously waiting for the movie.

Filming is progressing with all safety measures in place.

The prequel was a blockbuster at the box office and it was remade in six different languages.

Drishyam 2 is being helmed by Jeetu Joseph. Sai Kumar, Ganesh Kumar, and Murali Gopi, have also joined the team.