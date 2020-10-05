Meghana Raj shares baby shower pics with Chiranjeevi Sarja beside her

Actress Meghana Raj shared pics from her baby shower ceremony on Sunday. The pics are going viral on social media. What captured everyone's attention was the large cut-out of Chiranjeevi Sarja which was placed beside Meghana, signifying that he is by her side always.

Meghana shared a black and white photo of herself with Chiru's cut out and captioned it as, "My two most special beings ❤️ this is the way u want chiru and this way it shall be ... forever and always! I LOVE YOU BABY MA ❤️ (sic)."

The function was attended by close family and friends.

The actress and mom-to-be was seen in traditional saree and looked radiant in the pictures. Meghana Raj is flashing her smile and flaunting her baby bump.

Meghana had recently called out online platforms for sharing fake news about her delivery. She had alerted that any news about herself or her family will be conveyed by her directly.



She was four months pregnant when she lost her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja. A month after Chiranjeevi's demise, Meghana organised a prayer meet for the rest of the family and friends. She also shared photos from Chiranjeevi Sarja's prayer meet.

On the work front, Meghana's Selfie Mummy is waiting for a theatrical release. She acted alongside Srujan Lokesh in this film, which was screened at film festivals.