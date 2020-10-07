Bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal enjoys pre-wedding celebration, pics from bachelorette party out

After Rana Daggubati's marriage, fans are now looking forward for yet another celeb wedding. Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot and announced her marriage to a Mumbai based businessman Gautam Kitchlu.

And looks like the celebrations have already started in Kajal Aggarwal's home. According to the latest update, Kajal Aggarwal had a bachelorette party at her Mumbai residence.

Kajal Aggarwal shared a series of photographs from a bachelorette party where she posed with a bottle of champagne with a large diamond ring on her finger and metallic balloons. These pics were clicked on the occasion of her bachelorette party hosted by her girl gang.

Kajal can be seen in a black outfit and she along with her sister Nisha were donning the bunny ears headbands.

Kajal, is thus, going to join the list of south Indian celebs who tied the knot during the coronavirus pandemic. The wedding will be held on October 30.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen playing the female lead in Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva's Acharya. She is also the part of Indian 2.