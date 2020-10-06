Who is Kajal Aggarwal's fiance: all you need to know about Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal finally broke the big news. The actor revealed that she is all set to tie the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020.

The 35-year-old actress said yes to marriage and took to Instagram to announce the same.

Talking about her fiance, Gautam Kitchlu is an entrepreneur and founder of a design shop named Discern Living. Gautam Kitchlu has done his schooling from Cathedral & John Connon School and is an alumni of Tufts University where he completed his higher studies.

According to his bio on social media, he calls himself an interior, tech and design enthusiast. And most of his posts on Instagram are his design ideas.

Apart from designing houses and rooms, Gautam Kitchlu's company also sells designer furniture, decor items, paintings and other household stuff.

Kajal, in her statement, made it clear that she will continue acting even after marriage.