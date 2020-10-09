Anaswara Rajan’s latest photoshoot for Vanitha is mesmerizing

Actress Answara Rajan is one of the most sought after teenager in Mollywood. From her cute photoshoots to bold statements, she knows well how to face it all. Now, her latest photoshoot which she did for Vanitha magazine is grabbing attention.

A behind the scene video of the photoshoot was released online by the magazine's YouTube channel.

Very recently, the 18-year-old actor was abused for her clothes and most of the comments slut-shamed her and many even referred to her young age.

However, she did not bog down and gave a befitting reply to the trolls by posting two more pictures in the short and captioned it, “Don’t worry about what I’m doing. Worry about why you’re worried about what I’m doing…”

In a recent interview to a daily, talking about the trolls Anaswara said, "What we wear is based on our comfort and not of those who comment. And what's the culture of those who post such abusive comments?"

Several Mollywood celebrities like Nazriya Nazim, Parvathy, Rima Kallingal, others came forward to extend support to the starlet. They shared pictures online wearing a short dress, and wrote, "Women have legs."