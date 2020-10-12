{{head.currentUpdate}}

Keep growing in every way: Dulquer Salmaan and others wish Soubin Shahir on birthday

Soubin Shahir, the multi-faceted talent tuned a year older and friends from the industry are pouring in heartfelt wishes for the star.

One of the most sought after actors, Soubin grabbed the attention of the audience with his performance in the Fahadh Faasil-starrer Annayum Rasoolum and later went on to emerge as one of the finest in the industry. Best known for his performance in movies like Charlie, Maheshinte Prathikaram, Sudani from Nigeria, Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25 and Kumbalangi Nights, Soubin is the dearest to many in the industry.

From Dulquer Salmaan to Nazriya Nazim, many celebs from the industry took to their social media pages to share a candid pic with the birthday boy and wished him. Dulquer shared a lovely note, saying, "You’ve become family in so many ways and I’m so so proud of everything you are doing. You are someone I can depend on for anything and I’ll do the same for you anytime. Love to your beautiful family and keep growing in every way ! We are always rooting for you! (sic.)

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday Soubin bro ❤️

A post shared by sharafu (@sharaf_u_dheen) on

View this post on Instagram

Happiest birthday soubika.! ❤️🥰

A post shared by Arjun Ashokan (@arjun_ashokan) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday Soubi ♥️ @soubinshahir

A post shared by Aju Varghese (@ajuvarghese) on

On workfront, Soubin is currently shooting for Irul along with Fahadh and Darshana. He also got a couple of movies to be released. Halal Love Story, which will release on Amazon Prime Video on October 15 will see Soubin playing the role of a sound engineer.

