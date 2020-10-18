Varalaxmi Sarathkumar turns director, poster of debut movie out

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is all set to make her debut as a director. She will be directing the film titled, Kanna Moochi.

A poster of the movie has been released online and it seems Varalaxami is playing the lead in the film. Sharing the first look poster of Kanna Moochi, Sai Pallavi tweeted, "Introducing @varusarath in her newest avatar as a Debut Director. Here’s to strong women, May we know them, May we be them, May we raise them. #KannaMoochi." Varalaxmi also posted pics of Jyothika and Vijay's wife Sangeetha sharing her poster.

Stepmother and actress Radikaa Sarathkumar also expressed her excitement as she congratulated Varalaxmi on making a debut as a director. She tweeted, "So very proud of you Varu, you are going to rock it, and I know it."

The film is produced by Thenandal films.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar,was seen in the three-episode anthology, Addham.