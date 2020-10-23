Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru OTT release postponed

Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru’s OTT release has been released. The actor himself recently took to Instagram to share that his movie Soorarai Pottru would be delayed. Talking about the struggles behind the delay of Soorarai Pottru, Suriya said 'a situation has arisen wherein he stands in front of his fans with an open heart and transparent mind'.

Suriya mentioned that when they started shooting the film, they thought that the only challenge they would face would be shooting at never seen before locations and working with people of different languages and bringing in personnel with different skill sets to bring alive the magnificent world of Maara. He also wrote that it may look easy but it was a mammoth to execute. Suriya Sivakumar further mentioned that Soorarai Pottru is a story set in the aviation industry and therefore the makers had to deal with numerous procedures and permission because it is a matter of national security and they were dealing with real Indian Airforce aircraft and security.

Suriya stated that a few NOCs are still pending for approval and they understand that the wait is inevitable as this adverse time is demanding more and more focus on the nation and its priorities. Suriya further added that Sorrarai Pottru is very close to their hearts and 'they feel very passionately for this compelling and inspiring story'. He added that the wait for the film’s release will now be a little longer than anticipated.

Suriya also urged his fans to take this in good spirit with love and faith.

The movie stars Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal in the lead and is based on the events and struggles of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath's life. The film, directed by Sudha Kongara, is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment in association with Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.