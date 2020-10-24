‘Miss India' trailer: Keerthy Suresh plays a determined businesswoman

Keerthy Suresh’s much-anticipated film, Miss India is all set to stream on the OTT platform on November 4, 2020.

The trailer of the movie has been released online. The film promises to be a fun-filled ride with Keerthy Suresh playing a businesswoman exploring her journey to success.

The two-minute-long video shows how Keerthy’s character Samyuktha kickstarts her Indian chai business turning her one of the leading business tycoons in the country.

Directed by Narendra Nath, Miss India is a drama film that is produced by Mahesh S Koneru. The film was scheduled to release in theatres on April 17. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the film's release was postponed.

It is to be noted that Miss India marks Keerthy Suresh's 20th film in the movie industry.