{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Kajal Aggarwal shares first pics with fiance Gautam Kitchulu

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

kajal-fiance-gautam
SHARE

Actress Kajal Aggarwal shared pictures with her fiance Gautam Kitchlu on the festive occasion of Dussehra.

Wishing fans on Dussehra, Kajal posted pictures of herself with fiance Gautam Kitchlu for the very first time on Instagram. It comes days before their wedding on October 30.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Dussehra from us to you ! @kitchlug #kajgautkitched

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

Kajal captioned the photos, “Happy Dussehra from us to you!” Gautam also shared an image of two wine glasses, along with the text, “Pre-wedding festivities.”

View this post on Instagram

Pre-wedding festivities 🥂 #kajgautkitched

A post shared by Gautam Kitchlu (@kitchlug) on

Kajal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal also posted some family pictures on Instagram. While Kajal can be seen in a blue lehenga, Gautam was seen wearing a black kurta.

Kajal had announced about her wedding via her Instagram handle almost 2 weeks ago. Her sister Nisha Aggarwal, who is an actress too, had shared pictures from Kajal’s bridal shower after the latter confirmed her engagement with Gautam.

It was last week that Kajal shared a short video titled ‘shaadi vanity’ where we can see her engagement ring, studded with a solitaire. The couple has been dating for about two years now and had a private engagement ceremony in August. The actress will marry businessperson Gautam in a small ceremony in Mumbai on October 30.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES