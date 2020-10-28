Kajal spending ‘last days’ as Ms Aggarwal, shares pics from pyjama party

Ahead of her wedding to Gautam Kitchlu, Kajal seems to be spending quality time with her sister Nisha. She had a pyjama party and took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures.

Describing sister Nisha as her partner-in-crime, Kajal Aggarwal shared photos from what appears to be a pyjama party and wrote: "Last two days as Ms Aggarwal. Chilling with my partner in everything." The pyjama party coincided with Kajal Aggarwal's nephew Nisha's son's birthday on Tuesday.

She shared a photo of herself hugging him and wished him. She wrote, "Happiest 3rd to the apple of my eye, my little big baby #ishaanvalecha thank you for teaching me what unconditional love means. May grace and blessings always be with you my little #babudu and we always enjoy craziness like we do! (sic)."

In her recent Instagram post, Nisha revealed that the family is gearing up for Kajal’s mehendi ceremony. She shared a picture of herself and the would-be bride and captioned it, “That wedding glow is just a workout away.” Further, she wrote, “Mehendi hai rachne vaali. #KajGautKitched”.

Kajal Aggarwal will tie the knot with Gautam on October 30 in Mumbai. Post her wedding, Kajal will be moving to into a new house in Mumbai with Gautam Kitchlu.