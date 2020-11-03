Kajal Aggarwal recently got married to Gautam Kitchulu and she has been sharing pics from her pre-wedding ceremonies.

Kajal, in fact made sure to enjoy her weddings rituals to the fullest.

The actress first posted a few adorable pics of hers dressed up for Gaur puja. Gaur puja is a Maharashtrian ritual where the bride prays to goddess Parvati for a happy and healthy married life. For the same, she was seen in a lime-green lehenga with shades of baby pink.

Kajal Aggarwal also shared pics from Satsang ceremony. She, in an interview to Vogue, revealed that the pre-wedding ceremonies began on an auspicious note with a Radha-Krishna satsang (prayer). According to her, the living room was ‘transformed using red and pink flowers and foliage to make it look like Vrindavan garden.’ For the same, she was seen in an ivory and red dress.

She also had a chooda ceremony part of a Punjabi wedding. Traditionally, a set of 21 bangles in red/maroon and white/ivory is selected for this ceremony by the bride’s maternal uncle (mama) and aunt (mami). They gift the chooda to the bride during the ceremony. And Kajal slayed it too.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu had their engagement ceremony in June. Kajal on Monday shared clicks from her engagement. Along with the photos, she shared a thank-you note for fashion designer Manish Malhotra. It read, “My dearest @manishmalhotra05 thank you for getting your team to create this beautiful saree for me, all the way back in June, bang in the middle of the thick of the lockdown – when nothing was even possible. I truly appreciate all your effort, hard work and the warmth with which you were a part of my engagement. Lots of love.”