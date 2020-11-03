Suriya dons new look at Sudha Kongara's daughter's wedding, pic goes viral

Director Sudha Kongara's daughter Uttra tied the knot at a private ceremony at a star hotel in Chennai recently. Many celebs attended the star wedding including Suriya, Mani Ratnam, Suhasini and GV Prakash.

But looks like netizens are not only happy to catch a glimpse of Suriya but are going gaga over his new look. With long locks, Suriya looked dashing in his ethnic outfit.

It is said that the look is for Suriya's upcoming film with director Pandiraj.

Sudha Kongara's daughter Uttra got married to Vignesh. Meanwhile, Sudha is gearing up for release of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, which will skip theatres and release directly on Amazon Prime on November 12. Soorarai Pottru is a film based on the life of Captain G R Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. The project, which marks Suriya’s maiden collaboration with a female director, also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles.

Apparently, Sudha had pitched the story of Soorarai Pottru nearly three years ago but Suriya couldn’t immediately give his nod because he was occupied with multiple commitments.’