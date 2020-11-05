Nazriya and Jyothirmayi give fans serious BFF goals

Fahadh Faasil and Amal Neerad are known for their friendship in Mollywood. Both have worked together in a couple of films and now it seems their wives too have developed a close bond with each other. Her latest Insta pics are proof to the same.

Actress Nazriya recently shared a few snaps with actress Jyothirmayi. The duo smiled for the lens and appeared to be makeup-free in the pic.

It was recently during the lockdown that Amal's post sent all the fans of Jyothirmayi in shock as it showed the actress with a shaven head. Now, going by the latest pics, Jyothirmayi looked cool enough with hair growing back and Nazriya was pretty in casuals. Their beautiful smiles made them look stunning and wonderful.

Celebs like Srinda and Rima Kallingal also commented on the lovely pic.

Jyothirmayi started her career first as a model. After getting married to Amal Neerad in 2015, she had been keeping away from the limelight.

Meanwhile, Nazriya and Fahadh had recently visited Meghana Raj’s baby. Their pics and videos had gone viral. The Mollywood couple has been very popular ever since their marriage and Nazriya is very active in social media.

Earlier in the day, Nazriya had also shared a few mushy pics with Fahadh. The picture featured Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim striking a pose together.