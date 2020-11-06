Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj film title to be revealed on actor’s birthday

Kamal Haasan turns 66 on Saturday and the actor-politician will make it special for fans by unveil the title teaser of his 232nd film with young director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter announced that the title teaser of the film will be out on Kamal Haasan's birthday, which falls on November 7. The teaser will be released at 5 pm by Ulaganayagan. The hashtag #Ulaganayagan232 has been trending since then.

Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, "Title announcement teaser of #kamalhaasan232 is coming this Saturday 7th nov 5pm! Need all your wishes and support #KH232Title_reveal_teaser @ikamalhaasan (sic)."

Title announcement teaser of #kamalhaasan232 is coming this Saturday 7th nov 5pm! Need all your wishes and support 🙏🏻#KH232Title_reveal_teaser@ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/P8I9fterzd — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) November 5, 2020

Touted to be an out-and-out political thriller, the film is likely to go on floors by the end of this month. There are also speculations that the film has been titled Evanendru Ninaithai, inspired by the hit song from Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam.

Earlier, in September this year, Kamal Haasan announced that his 232nd film will be helmed by young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. He also announced that Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for it.