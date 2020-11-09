{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Shankar to join hands with 'KGF' actor Yash: reports

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

shankar-yash
Shankar and Yash
SHARE

Director Shankar has reportedly approached KGF star Yash for a multi-starrer. According to reports, Shankar is most likely to begin work on a multi-starrer project that might also star KGF fame Yash before wrapping on Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.

Reportedly, Shankar has also approached several other actors from Telugu and Hindi film industries for the multi-starrer.  Yash is apparently one of the actors he has already approached and the KGF star is said to have given his nod. Vijay Sethupathi might also star in a key role.

As per a Pinkvilla report, this multi-starrer will be simultaneously shot in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi.

Yash is currently filming for KGF: Chapter 2 and if things by the reports, he would be relieved from the project by December and will start working on Shankar’s project from January 2021.

Tags:
Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES