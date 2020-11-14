Deepika, Ranveer wish each other on second wedding anniversary

Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh completed two years of marriage on Saturday.

Wishing hubby Ranveer, Deepika shared a couple of photographs with him on her verified Instagram account. In the photographs, the couple can be seen sporting colour-coordinated outfits and embracing each other with a smile.

"Two peas in a pod...Happy 2nd Anniversary @ranveersingh .You complete me..." wrote Deepika.

Ranveer, too, wished his wife with an Instagram post. The actor wrote: "Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary, meri gudiya @deepikapadukone".

Deepika and Ranveer had tied the knot on November 14, 2018. The couple had a destination wedding at Lake Como, Italy.

On the work front, the couple will share screen space in the much-anticipated film "83". In the Kabir Khan directorial, Ranveer will be seen in the role of the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983, while . The Deepika will play the role of Kapil's wife Romi.