Here's how Aparna Balamurali became Bommi in Soorarai Pottru

The makers of Soorarai Pottru has released a video in which actor Aparna Balamurali narrates how she landed the meaty role of Bommi in the movie.

The video shows how she had worked hard and prepared extensively to essay the character perfectly on screen.

Bommi speaks the Madurai dialect in Soorarai Pottru. Aparna had special language trainers to teach her the unique dialect.

Aparna and other actors had begun filming after attending lots of workshops and training sessions under experts, for a few months.