Samantha heaps praises on Soorarai Pottru, calls it film of the year

Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru had been getting rave reviews from all corners. From fans to celebs, the movie has been getting wide applauds for the inspiring tale.

Now, the latest one to heap praises on the film is actress Samantha Akkineni.

What Samantha said

Samantha recently watched the film and took to her social media pages to share a few words about the movie. She wrote that the film was an inspirational story for her.

In her caption, she called it the film of the year and appreciated the efforts of the Soorarai Pottru team.

Taking to Twitter, Samantha wrote, "Film of the year #SooraraiPottru . What a gem.. @Suriya_offl #SudhaKongara @Aparnabala2 @PrimeVideoIN... Outstanding .. just the inspiration I needed (sic)."

Samantha back from vacation

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya just came back recently from Maldives. The duo went for a short vacation to celebrate Naga Chaitanya's 34th birthday.

The movie

Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, directly released on Amazon Prime Video on November 12. Based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, the film stars Aparna Balamurali in the female lead role.