Kajal Aggarwal's unseen reception pics out, couple celebrate one-month anniversary

It's been a month since the star couple Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam tied the knot. As the couple has completed one month of togetherness as husband and wife, Kajal did not let the big event of her life go unnoticed. The newlyweds had tied the knot at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, before jetting off to the Maldives for their honeymoon.

The reception pics

Taking to her IG handle, Kajal shared a series of unseen pictures from her reception and we are in awe of them. The first picture exudes pure love and the comfort Kajal and Gautam share with each other as the actress can be seen laughing and hugging her main man, Gautam from behind. It almost looked like Kajal was ready for a piggyback ride with Gautam.

The second post, which showed the couple standing next to a croquembouche tower, was captioned, “May we have our croquembouche and eat it too?”

She captioned the third post, “Husband.” It showed the two sipping champagne and gazing into each other’s eyes.

Kajal Kitchlu

Shortly after tying the knot, she had shared pictures of custom-made passport covers that revealed her name to be Kajal Kitchlu. Talking about the change, she had told Filmibeat, “(It is) Wonderful, but I am still acclimatising. I am getting used to being called Mrs Kitchlu. Although, I love the sound of it. It’s a whole new phase of my life and I am still adapting.”

On work front

Meanwhile, Kajal is all set to reunite with director Deekay for a yet-untitled multi-heroine Tamil horror flick. The project will star four heroines and Kajal will be playing one of the leads.

Kajal and Deekay had previously worked together in Tamil romantic comedy, Kavalai Vendam. Director Deekay recently shared a picture of him with Kajal and her husband Gautam.

Reports have emerged that the picture was clicked in Chennai where Kajal had flown down for story narration.

She also has Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Dulquer Salmaan’s Hey Sinamika.