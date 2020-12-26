Anil Nedumangad's last role was as a cop, had 4 more days of shoot

It was indeed a shocking news for Malayalam movie buffs as actor Anil P Nedumangad drowned in Malankara dam site on Friday evening.

Anil, 48, began his career in Malayalam television channels as an anchor and went on to don the grease paint with many roles.

Last role as a cop

Anil was in Thodupuzha to act in ‘Peace’, the movie directed by K Sanfeer with Joju George as the lead actor. He had the role of a police officer in the movie.

"Anil had been with us for more than 20 days," said Vinayan, assistant director of the movie.

The cast and the crew are yet to come to terms with the tragedy. He was a cheerful presence at the film sets, said Vinayan.

Only four more days needed

The upcoming film had him playing the role of SI Dixon, a strong cop.

"Anil had shooting on Saturday. Around 70 per cent of the film's picturisation has been completed. He had only four days of shooting left. He had a full-length role in the movie,” Vinayan explained.

He futher added, "In between, he had gone to another location of the film, 'Anuradha', for two days. He did not have shooting in the last two days, so he was confined mostly in his room. The accident happened as he went out with two of his friends who are not from the film industry."

Anil, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, is known for his performances as a villain in Rajeev Ravi's Kammattipadom and as a police officer in Sachi's Ayyappanum Koshiyum.