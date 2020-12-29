Confirmed! Actor Vijay's 'Master' gets a release date

Thalapathy Vijay's much awaited movie Master has finally got a release date. Earlier, the actor had met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami ahead of the release date announcement.

The release

There was an official announcement by the makers on Tuesday regarding the release of the movie. The movie will hit the screens on January 13,2021.

The movie

The makers of Master recently revealed that the film has been awarded U/A by the Censor Board of Film Certification. The makers also hinted that the film may be released soon.

Earlier when the makers of other films announced OTT releases, XB Film Creators stated that they will wait for the theatres to function and release the film in theatres.

Vijay's meet

According to reports, Vijay met CM requesting him to permit theatres to run with 100 percent audience capacity. While no official confirmation has been made on this meeting yet, fans of the actor are going gaga on Internet after this report came up.

The Tamil Nadu government recently reopened theatres and allowed 50% seating capacity by following physical distancing norms post complete lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus.

The long wait

The film was supposed to hit the big screens in summer 2020. However, the release did not happen as per the plan owing to the pandemic situation. It is also reported that the film will have a pan Indian release. Recently, the makers also released the film’s Hindi teaser, and the Telugu version of the song Kutti Story.

Tiruppur Subramaniam mentions the big interest for #VijayTheMaster (Hindi) amidst North Indian theater owners in WhatsApp groups. "#Master will see a big release all over India, & across the world with Eng subtitles. #Vijay didn't go the OTT way first & has supported us bigtime!" — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) December 28, 2020

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading lady, while Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen in key roles.